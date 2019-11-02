This Week In Music: JoJo Siwa, Lady Gaga, The Bee Gees And Go-Go All In The Groove

The concert season never really ends. It just moves indoors and outdoors as the weather permits, allowing stars to choose between intimate venues, sheds, stadiums and arenas, as their following permits.

Two attractions dominated the concert news this week. One is an up-and-comer, the other a returning veteran. And for those who can’t choose between new and old, there’s always the musical selections of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which offers something for everyone.

This week in music:

JOJO RAKES IN THE DOUGHDOUGH: YouTube and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa scored more than $8 milllion on her final leg of her North American D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. She has now earned $26.9 million in ticket sales for this year. Siwa first came to attention on the TV shows Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms, then pumped up the volume with YouTube and a vast empire that includes makeup and accessory lines, books, and singles and Eps. Siwa sold 97% of available tickets to her dates at theaters, arenas and amphitheaters.

RAGE ON: The return of Rage Against The Machine has been secured for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2020. The political rock act will have singer Zack de la Rocha and lead guitarist Tom Morello on board. Its Instagram feed has details on shows starting in March as a warmup. The band has been on hiatus since 2011 and hasn’t toured since 2010.

WASHINGTON, DC AU GO-GO: The District’s City Council will hold a public hearing to determine whether go-go music should become the official music of the city. The unique, percussive sound of go-go was created by Chuck Brown in the 1970s and has become identified with the city. Although there was an issue with residents of a luxury apartment who complained about the music blaring from a Metro PCS story, public opinion seems largely in favor.

BEE GEES MOVIE: Graham King, the Bohemian Rhapsody producer, now plans to tackle the life story of the Bee Gees. King is teaming with Paramount Pictures and production company Sister to create the biopic, which has not yet been written or cast. The good news: Paramount has purchased the rights to the Bee Gees songs, so we will hear them in the film.

APPLE DEALING: The discounted Apple student music plan will include access to Apple TV+ at no additional charge. The added perk doesn’t increase the student music plan, which is $4.99 per month for full access. You will need to verify your college enrollment to qualify.

NEW DON PASSMAN EDITION: Veteran music business attorney Don Passman, who represents Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, Adele and Stevie Wonder, has released an updated edition of his seminal All You Need To Know About the Music Business. Its 10th edition is now out. The first edition debuted in 1991. Passman is a partner at Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman, and has also written three novels.

MACY’S PARADE LINEUP: This year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will have Pose actor Billy Porter, the Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago, Kelly Rowland, Ozuma, Ciara, Chris Young, NCT 127, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, and Debbie Gibson perform. All are the warmup for the traditional Santa Claus float at the end of the parade. The show starts at 9 AM on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.

LADY GAGA IS BACK: The star of A Star Is Born will team with Ridley Scott to make a movie about the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the luxury Italian fashion house. Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of orchestrating the hit on her husband.Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress for her “Star” turn and won Best Original Song for Shallow.

NO FACE TIME: Concert promoters AEG Presents and Live Nation have said they are not planning to implement facial recognition technology at music festivals. Ticketmaster, a subsidiary of Live Nation, had partnered with Texas facial recognition startup Blink Identity, and touted the deal as a way to prevent counterfeit tickets and long lines. AEG updated its privacy policy earlier this year to allow for collecting facial images at its events. But COO Melissa Ormond said earlier this month that there are no plans to implement the technology.