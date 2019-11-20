‘This Is Us’ Midseason Finale Ticks Up In Ratings, ‘Emergence’ Returns To New Low

Fans of the Pearson family made sure they didn’t miss the midseason finale of This Is Us on Tuesday. The NBC family drama topped the night with its emotional Thanksgiving episode and ticked up two tenths from last week, earning a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 7.27 million viewers.

In addition to This Is Us, NBC had a good night with The Voice (1.3, 8.25M) holding steady and New Amsterdam (0.8, 5.51M), which was up a tenth. NBC won the night overall in the demo and was second to CBS in total viewers.

The night’s most-watched program, NCIS (1.0, 11.01M) remained stable for CBS, with both FBI (0.8, 8.83M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.85M) ticking up a tenth.

After a week off, ABC’s freshman sci-fi drama Emergence (0.4, 2.30M) returned and slipped three tenths to a new low in the demo. Still, the network had a fairly decent night with The Conners (1.0, 5.65M), Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.41M) and Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.63M) all on par with last week. Out of the entire Tuesday night lineup, only Black-ish (0.6, 2.41M) received a boost, ticking up a tenth.

Over at Fox, Empire (0.7, 2.66) earned numbers nearly identical to last week, while The Resident (0.8, 3.90M) took a step up.

The superhero block on the CW saw The Flash (0.5, 1.30M) gain some speed and Arrow (0.2, 743,000) hold steady.