‘The Woman Who Loves Giraffes’ Lands Theatrical Deal With Zeitgeist & Kino Lorber

EXCLUSIVE: Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber has acquired U.S. rights to The Woman Who Loves Giraffes, the Alison Reid documentary about pioneering biologist Anne Innis Dagg, who began studying giraffes in the wild in South Africa in 1956 (ahead of Jane Goodall’s and Diane Fosse’s exploits), but who found it difficult to gain traction in her own profession because she was a woman.

With the deal, the pic will opening January 10, 2020 at Quad Cinema in New York and February 21 at Laemmle Theatres in Los Angeles.

Dagg made her solo journey to South Africa as a 23 year old, and her work became the foundation for many scientists following in her footsteps. Now 85, she and Reid retrace her steps, and with letters and original 16mm footage show a window into her life as a young woman, juxtaposed with a first-hand look at the devastating reality giraffes face today. The docu also features the voices of Tatiana Maslany, Victor Garber, David Chinchilla and Lindsay Leese reading letters written by young Anne; Fleur de Lys manager, Alex Matthew; Anne’s husband, Ian Dagg; and Anne’s mother, Mary Quayle Innis.

Reid (The Baby Formula) wrote, directed and produced the pic with Joanne Jackson. Paul Zimic is executive producer.

“This expertly made film hit all the right buttons for us: a fascinating unknown story of a remarkable woman, scientist, feminist and naturalist, which left us both furious at a career derailed, and elated at this belatedly happy outcome for Girafologist Anne Innis Dagg,” Zeitgeist Films co-presidents Emily Russo and Nancy Gerstman said. “We are thrilled to share her story with U.S. audiences and bring her important overlooked work back to the fore where it urgently needs to be.”

