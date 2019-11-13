‘The Witcher’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix Ahead of Debut

Weeks before The Witcher’s launch on Netflix, the streamer has renewed the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill for a second season. (See the announcement below). Netflix said Wednesday that production on the eight-episode Season 2 will begin in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021.

All eight episodes of The Witcher Season 1 will premiere globally on December 20.

The series is based on the namesake fantasy novels, though the brand is widely known through the bestselling video game franchise. It stars Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties.

The synopsis from Netflix: “The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.”

Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan co-star — they along with Cavill will return for the sophomore season, Netflix said.

The Witcher, touted as Netflix’s shot at a Game of Thrones-size fantasy hit, was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich who serves as executive producer and showrunner. Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko are also executive producers.

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” Schmidt Hissrich said today as part of the announcement.

Geralt's adventure is only beginning…. The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

Here is a trailer: