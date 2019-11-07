‘The Wilds’: Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan Among 7 Cast In Amazon’s YA Drama Series

Six Feet Under and Brothers & Sisters alumna Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan (Goliath, The Son), Troy Winbush (The Goldbergs), Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy, Famous in Love), Sarah Pidgeon (Gotham), Jenna Clause and Erana James (Golden Boy) are set as series regulars in Amazon’s young adult drama series The Wilds from writer-executive producer Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. They join previously announced cast Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards and Shannon Berry. Production began last month in New Zealand.

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island.

Griffiths will play Gretchen Klein, an ambitious intellectual who runs an all-girls empowerment retreat.

Sullivan will portray Dr. Daniel Faber, an FBI trauma specialist. He’s a pro at putting his interviewees at ease and extracting valuable information from them.

Winbush is FBI Agent Dean Young. A stoic and authoritative—though not unkind—professional, Agent Dean Young is a seasoned investigator.

Ali will play Fatin Jadmani, a proudly promiscuous girl with an audacious fashion sense. When she doesn’t pull her weight on the island, the others mistake her for a good-for-nothing slacker. But if they knew her past, they’d realize nothing could be further from the truth.

Pidgeon will portray Leah Rilke. Mature beyond her years, creative and brooding with an overactive mind, Leah is somewhat of a loner who prefers reading, writing, and observing the world around her. Leah makes an unexpected connection with a famous author twenty years her senior, and a risqué relationship develops between them.

Clause is Martha Blackburn. A timid animal lover with a big heart and shaky self-esteem, Martha will face challenges on the island that will force her out of her shell.

James will play Toni Shalifoe. A tomboy with anger issues, Toni Shalifoe feels like everyone is out to screw her over…since almost everyone in her life has. Despite her aggression, Toni has a softer side and a great capacity for love, as evidenced by her fierce loyalty to her best friend Martha.

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, Jamie Tarses of Fanfare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. Susanna Fogel directed and served as executive producer for the pilot. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

