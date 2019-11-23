‘The Wandering Earth’ Triumphs At China’s Golden Rooster Awards

Big budget Chinese sci-fi The Wandering Earth took home the best picture prize at this year’s Golden Rooster Awards. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

The ceremony, which was held today in Xiamen, in China’s southeastern Fujian province, was preceded by an announcement earlier this week that the state-backed awards would begin to be held annually after this year, rather than the biennial slot it has had since 2005.

The move has been viewed as part of an effort to establish the Roosters as the primary awards ceremony of the Chinese-speaking movie world, ahead of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards, which have routinely been referred to as the ‘Chinese Oscars’ and were also held today, though there were no nominees from mainland China due to a government boycott.

The Wandering Earth has been a box office smash in its domestic market, grossing $691m. It has also taken $5.9m from its U.S. run. At today’s Roosters the film also picked up the best sound prize.

Further winners on the night included Dante Lam, who took best director for his action thriller Operation Red Sea.

Xiaoshuai Wang’s drama So Long My Son, which premiered at the Berlinale this year, was also a big winner, taking the best writing prize for Mei Ah and Xiaoshuai Wang, best actor for Wang Jingchun, and best actress for Mei Yong.

Full list of winners:

Best Picture

The Wandering Earth

Best Director

Dante Lam, Operation Red Sea

Best Writing

So Long, My Son

Best Actor

Wang Jingchun, So Long My Son

Best Actress

Mei Yong, So Long My Son

Best Supporting Actress

Yufang Wu, Send Me To The Clouds

Best Supporting Actor

Wang Zhifei, The Bugle From Guitar

Best Cinematography

Cao Yu, Legend Of The Demon Cat

Best Directorial Debut

Wen Muye, Dying To Survive

Best Music

The Bugle From Gutian, Wenpei Ju

Award For Low Budget Feature

Red Flowers And Green Leaves

Best Documentary

Striving For Dream

Best Children’s Film

Find My Way Home

Best Chinese Opera Film

The Woman Of The Mountain

Best Animation

The Wind Guardians

Best Art Direction

Legend Of The Demon Cat, Tu Nan, Lu Wei

Best Sound

The Wandering Earth

Best Editing

Enter the Forbidden City