‘The Wandering Earth’ Triumphs At China’s Golden Rooster Awards

Big budget Chinese sci-fi The Wandering Earth took home the best picture prize at this year’s Golden Rooster Awards. Scroll down for the full list of winners.
The ceremony, which was held today in Xiamen, in China’s southeastern Fujian province, was preceded by an announcement earlier this week that the state-backed awards would begin to be held annually after this year, rather than the biennial slot it has had since 2005.
The move has been viewed as part of an effort to establish the Roosters as the primary awards ceremony of the Chinese-speaking movie world, ahead of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards, which have routinely been referred to as the ‘Chinese Oscars’ and were also held today, though there were no nominees from mainland China due to a government boycott.
The Wandering Earth has been a box office smash in its domestic market, grossing $691m. It has also taken $5.9m from its U.S. run. At today’s Roosters the film also picked up the best sound prize.
Further winners on the night included Dante Lam, who took best director for his action thriller Operation Red Sea.
Xiaoshuai Wang’s drama So Long My Son, which premiered at the Berlinale this year, was also a big winner, taking the best writing prize for Mei Ah and Xiaoshuai Wang, best actor for Wang Jingchun, and best actress for Mei Yong.
Full list of winners:
Best Picture
The Wandering Earth
Best Director
Dante Lam, Operation Red Sea
Best Writing
So Long, My Son
Best Actor
Wang Jingchun, So Long My Son
Best Actress
Mei Yong, So Long My Son
Best Supporting Actress
Yufang Wu, Send Me To The Clouds
Best Supporting Actor
Wang Zhifei, The Bugle From Guitar
Best Cinematography
Cao Yu, Legend Of The Demon Cat
Best Directorial Debut
Wen Muye, Dying To Survive
Best Music
The Bugle From Gutian, Wenpei Ju
Award For Low Budget Feature
Red Flowers And Green Leaves
Best Documentary
Striving For Dream
Best Children’s Film
Find My Way Home
Best Chinese Opera Film
The Woman Of The Mountain
Best Animation
The Wind Guardians
Best Art Direction
Legend Of The Demon Cat, Tu Nan, Lu Wei
Best Sound
The Wandering Earth
Best Editing
Enter the Forbidden City
