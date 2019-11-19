‘The Voice’ Is Steady To Top Monday Ratings; ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Hits Viewer High

The Voice topped ratings on a fairly quiet Monday in primetime, maintaining its 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic from a week ago while nearly matching its audience with 7.53 million viewers. Meanwhile at ABC, Dancing With the Stars (0.9, 7.09M) dipped a tenth from last week, though it should be noted an NFL preemption may result in adjustments at the network later today.

CBS welcomed back its Monday night lineup after a week off — and it was a warm welcome. The Neighborhood (1.0, 6.55M) stepped up from its last episode, and it was the same story for Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 6.09M), which grew to a season high in viewers. Meanwhile, All Rise (0.6, 5.34M) and Bull (0.6, 5.81M) returned to steady numbers.

Closing on Monday on NBC was freshman legal drama Bluff City Law (0.5, 3.64M), which held steady. The Good Doctor (0.9, 6.07M) ticked up for ABC to win the time slot for now.

At The CW, the ratings needle didn’t budge for All American (0.2, 710,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 600K), both on par with last week.