‘The Voice’ Ratings Hold Steady To Top Tuesday; ‘The Conners’ Hits Season Low

The Voice came out on top Tuesday as primetime’s top-rated show, holding steady with last week with a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.45 million viewers. It helped give NBC the overall victory for the night in that metric.

Over on ABC, things dipped in the return of its Tuesday lineup after last week’s airing of The Little Mermaid Live! The Conners (1.0, 5.48M) hit a season low, taking a two-tenths hit. The rest of ABC’s night was down as well: Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.51M) needed more cleanup as it also took a two-tenths hit, Black-ish (0.5, 2.63M) stumbled three-tenths, and spinoff Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.79M) was off by a tenth. The network rounded out the evening with the special Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! (0.6, 3.96M).

As for NBC, the rest of its Tuesday was stable with This Is Us (1.3, 7.04M) and New Amsterdam (0.7, 5.11M). Fox’s Tuesday was also consistent week-over-week with The Resident (0.7, 3.66M) and Empire (0.7, 2.59M) holding steady.

Over at CBS, NCIS stayed consistent (1.0, 11.50M) and was the night’s most-watched show, while NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.61M) ticked up and FBI (0.7, 8.85M) slipped a tenth to a season low. CBS won the night overall in viewers.

The CW aired repeats.