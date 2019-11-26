‘The Voice’ Wins Monday Ratings, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season Finale Garners Top Viewership, ‘The Neighborhood’ Stumbles

The Voice had an exact match with numbers from last week, winning Monday night once again with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.65 million viewers. NBC’s popular reality singing competition went head-to-head with ABC’s big finale of Dancing with the Stars, which jumped up in ratings from last week with a 1.1 rating and had the most viewers for the evening with 7.70 million viewers tuning in to watch who would receive the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy for the series 28th season. It should be noted, that ABC’s pre-empted NFL coverage could affect fast affiliate ratings and there might be adjustments in finals.

Things were not so good in The Neighborhood at CBS. The sitcom fell four-tenths from last week with a 0.7 rating and 5.93 million viewers. As for the remainder of the night, Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.68M) was down a tenth and All Rise (0.6, 5.11M) and Bull (0.6, 6.00M) held steady.

The Voice was a good lead-in for the freshman legal drama Bluff City Law (0.6, 3.75M) which ticked up while The Good Doctor (0.9, 6.12M) held steady after the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Fox saw the return of 9-1-1 (1.2, 6.11M) which may have slipped, but it shared the top spot ratings-wise for Monday alongside The Voice. Also returning after a week off was Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.12M) which held steady.

As for The CW’s Monday lineup, the numbers for All American (0.2, 720,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 660,000) were almost an exact match with last week.