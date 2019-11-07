‘The View’ Versus Donald Trump Jr.: Loud, Low Blows, Politics, Scandals And Great TV

Whoopi Goldberg wouldn’t say his name, Sunny Hostin said he was lying, Abby Huntsman accused him of using “dictator” tactics. And Donald Trump Jr. gave it back, accusing Joy Behar of once wearing blackface (she didn’t) and resurrected Goldberg’s defense of Roman Polanski as not committing “rape rape,” all in a 48-minute, high-decibel, cross-talking segment of possibly the most heated episode of The View since Rosie took on Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

Even a calm, conservative, non-Trumpian Meghan McCain could barely contain her anger over President Donald Trump’s and Jr.’ comments about Gold Star families and her later father Sen. John McCain, saying “You and your family have hurt a lot of people. “Does all of this make you feel good?”

No said Trump Jr., accompanied by girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, then quickly ignored McCain’s plea for “civility.”

When Behar brought up his father’s statements and mockery of “Mexican rapists,” the handicapped, the Access Hollywood genitalia grabbing scanda, and insisting that Americans “don’t want a country like that,” Trump launched into the blackface accusation and Polanski. (For the record, a 29-year-old Behar dressed as an African queen, using make-up to darken her skin). Behar vehemently denied that the cosmetics were “blackface” and Goldberg interjected, “I know blackface when I see it and that was not blackface.”

Said a clearly angry Goldberg to Trump, “I guess this is the argument you want. Are you questioning my character?” Trump said no, but then launched into how the media treats his father.

Check out a clip below, with more coverage of the episode shortly. Check back…

"You and your family have hurt a lot of people…" @MeghanMcCain says. "Does all of this make you feel good?" Trump Jr.: "I don't think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what's right for America." https://t.co/9coDczjMxa pic.twitter.com/hbbHQv24jV — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2019

MORE TO COME…