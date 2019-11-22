‘The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise’: Emily Skeggs, Ariela Barer, Oliver Cooper & More Board Hulu Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Skeggs (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Mile 22), Oliver Cooper (Project X, The Front Runner), Ariela Barer (Runaways, Atypical), Jake Weary (It Chapter Two, Animal Kingdom), and Gordon Winarick (Gotham, Hunters) have joined the Hulu original film, The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise from American High. Keean Johnson and Madeline Brewer were previously announced as the leads of the pic, which is being directed by Bennett Lasseter.

The plot, written by Mitchell Winkie, follows Marcus (Johnson), an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. He decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise – a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Once he sets out, he meets Wendy (Brewer), a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life-changing opportunity. Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound.

Skeggs will play Laura, Marcus’ best friend. Cooper is Dennis, a musician who plays at Trolley Studios, a worn-out recording studio in NYC. Barer will portray Sarah, who’s in a relationship with Laura. Weary’s character is Wendy’s manipulative ex-boyfriend, Benjie. Winarick will play Alex, Marcus’ older brother.

American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett, and Michael Schade are producing alongside Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment.