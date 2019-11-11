‘The Thing About Harry’: Freeform Casts Road-Trip Valentine’s Day Movie From ‘Good Trouble’ Director

Jake Borelli (Grey’s Anatomy) and newcomer Niko Terho lead the cast of The Thing About Harry, a Valentine’s Day-themed road-trip movie from Freeform. Karamo Brown, Britt Baron and the film director Peter Paige also star in the romantic comedy, with production under way in Chicago for a February premiere.

Borelli will play Sam, a handsome, funny, neurotic, intelligent young gay man who combines a scathing wit with an overly idealistic worldview. Sam came out when he was still in high school, something that took a lot of courage in his small Missouri town, but was bullied constantly. Terho will portray Harry, an emotionally uncomplicated, promiscuous player who has always left a string of broken hearts in his wake. Under the surface, Harry actually yearns for love, family and stability, but the thought of commitment still terrifies him.

From left: Britt Baron, Karamo and Peter Paige ABC

Karamo (Queer Eye) will play Paul, an exceedingly well put-together yet overbearing and pretentious gay man. Baron (GLOW), will play Stasia, Sam’s edgy and opinionated best friend. Paige (Queer as Folk) returns to the screen as Casey, Sam’s warm-hearted roommate, who always wants the best for Sam.

“It’s been an honor to partner with Freeform in making great television with LGBTQ+ characters as leads,” The Thing About Harry executive producers Paige, Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny in a statement. “True equality can only be achieved when you see yourself reflected in the movies, music and stories that paint our culture. “As young gay men in the 90s, whenever a rom-com opened, we would watch the leading lady fall in love and imagine what it would be like if the boy was saying all those things to another boy. We’ve always wanted to make a movie — an unabashedly romantic comedy — that queer boys wouldn’t have to translate. It’s rewarding to take the genre to a new, all-inclusive level.”

