‘The Test: A New Era For Australia’s Team’ Docuseries Headed To Amazon Prime Video

The Australian cricket team stands for their national anthem during day one of the first Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

It’s not a googly or a doosra, but it is a video that Amazon Prime hopes that audiences find a lolly.

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team is an exclusive new docuseries following the Australian Men’s Cricket Team that will be coming to Amazon Prime Video in Australia and more than 200 countries and territories in early 2020. The eight-part series offers a behind-the-scenes look at how one of the world’s best cricket teams fell from grace and was forced to reclaim their title and integrity.

Picking up immediately after the incident in South Africa that led to an outpouring of disappointment and shock around the world, The Test begins with the appointment of Justin Langer as coach. It follows the Australian Men’s Cricket Team around the world in the team’s fight to regain the respect of world cricket. From a tough run in the short-form of the game, to their first ever Test series loss to India on Australian soil, the team rises to a successful World Cup campaign and battle against England for the 2019 Ashes series.

“As we continue to increase production of Australian Amazon Original series, our goal is to tell local stories that resonate with our Prime members and we believe that The Test will do just that,” said James Farrell, VP of international originals at Amazon Studios. “In working with Cricket Australia, we’ve captured the spirit of the nation’s sport that will be sure to delight both fans of the game as well as those who enjoy an amazing comeback story of redemption. We’re excited to launch this series exclusively for our Prime members in Australia and around the world.”

“Our national team, led by Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Justin Langer, have been on a considerable journey over the past 18 months,” said Richard Ostroff, head of broadcast & production at Cricket Australia. “The Test has captured the highs and lows of this story intimately and we are thrilled to work with Amazon Prime Video to bring this story to cricket fans around the world.”

“Cricket is a game steeped in tradition, and the behind the scenes access the Australian Cricket team have provided for The Test is unprecedented.” said Adrian Brown, director of The Test. “I can’t speak highly enough of the players and coaches involved. Having the opportunity to tell this story of resilience, character and achievement against-the-odds has been a privilege and I can’t wait to share it.”

The Test is produced by CA Films in partnership with Australian production company Whooshka Media, and directed by Adrian Brown.