‘The Soup’ Resurrected By E! With Jade Catta-Preta As Host

After a four-year break, The Soup is coming back. E! announced tonight during its telecast of the People’s Choice Awards that its signatures franchise will return with actress-comedian Jade Catta-Preta as host. (watch the promo below)

Premiering in early 2020, the “reimagined” and “supercharged” new version of The Soup will continue to skewering pop culture.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite,” said Rod Aissa, EVP, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “Jade’s quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only The Soup can.”

E! most recently canceled The Soup at the end of 2015, ending the franchise’s 22-year run after a total of 3329 episodes.

The show premiered in 1991 as Talk Soup and famously launched the career of original host Greg Kinnear, who hosted until 1995. He was followed by John Henson (1995-99), Hal Sparks (1999-2000) and Aisha Tyler (2001-02).

It was re-launched as The Soup in 2004 with Joel McHale who remained as host until the series’ 2015 cancellation. The show earned a 2014 Emmy nom for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program’

Catta-Preta is a Brazilian-born comic and actress performs at comedy clubs both in English and Portuguese. Her credits include MTV’s Girl Code and Punk’d, Comedy Central’s @Midnight and guest roles on Modern Family and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

The Soup is produced by Mission Control with Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian serving as executive producers.