‘The Simpsons’ Poked Fun At Disney+ Hours Before The Streamer Launched

The Simpsons took the opportunity to poke fun at Disney’s long-awaited new streaming service Disney+ just hours before it launched.

As the Fox animation’s opening titles sweep past a billboard outside Springfield Elementary School, the advertisement often features a gag relating to a character in the show. Sunday night’s joke landed close to home for the Disney-owned brand.

The billboard gag in the sixth episode of season 31 showcased a glum-looking Krusty the Clown and his show The Krusty The Clown Show, with the tagline: “The only thing NOT on Disney+”

This was not long before the $7-a-month subscription service went live at midnight PT on Monday, giving audiences access to film and TV titles from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney’s own stable.

This, of course, includes The Simpsons. Disney+ is stocked with 30 seasons of the comedy, which has previously been available to stream on Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.

“Homer Simpson here, proud addition to the Disney family and soon appearing on Disney+. I for one salute our new corporate overlords,” said the Dan Castellaneta-voiced character in a video announcing The Simpsons‘ arrival on Disney+.