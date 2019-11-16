‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Coming To Bravo In 2020

The Real Housewives franchise is expanding to a new city.

Andy Cohen made the announcement Saturday during his “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon in New York City, revealing The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming to Bravo in 2020.

“You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” said Cohen, who serves as executive producer of the franchise. “It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

The group of women on the show wasn’t announced, but Bravo said on Instagram the series will offer “High hopes. High altitudes. High drama.”

The franchise launched in 2006, with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Salt Lake City will be the tenth location, and follows The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of D.C., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of Dallas.

The shows have a loyal fan base, some of whom are attending BravoCon, the cable network’s first annual fan convention. The three-day gathering kicked off on November 15, and includes panel discussions, live performances featuring Bravo personalities, and photo-ops.