‘The Proud Family’ To Return With New Episodes On Disney+, Says Star Jo Marie Payton

Disney Channel’s popular animated series The Proud Family is making a comeback. Jo Marie Payton, who voiced Suga Mama in the series which aired for three seasons from 2001-2005, confirmed today on GMA3 that a revival is in the works at upcoming streaming service Disney+.

It came in an answer to a question from host Keke Palmer about Payton’s Suga Mama character. “Yeah, Suga’s large and in charge. That’s all I’ve got to say — except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February,” revealed Payton.

Word of a revival first surfaced in August when Tommy Davidson, who voiced Oscar Proud, told @WhereIsTheBuzzTV that the series would be revived on Disney+. Payton’s confirmation was the first announcement on a Disney-owned network. GMA3, the third hour of Good Morning America, co-hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Palmer, is on Disney-owned ABC.

Created by Bruce W. Smith, The Proud Family was one of very few animated series at the time to center around an African American family. IT followed main character Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt, and the everyday rambunctiousness of her friends and family — with guest stars such as Gabrielle Union, Kobe Bryant, and Mariah Carey.

Cast also included Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Karen Malina White as Dijonay, Orlando Brown as Sticky Webb, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey and Tara Strong as twins Bebe/Cece and Puff the Poodle.