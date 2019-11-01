‘The Prom’: Ryan Murphy Netflix Adaptation Adds ‘West Side Story’ Actress Ariana Debose

Ariana Debose has been cast in The Prom, Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation to the popular Broadway musical which will be released on Netflix sometime in the Fall of 2020. This is the second major casting for Debose, who also landed the role of Anita in the Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story remake.

The stage actress and So You Think You Can Dance alum is joining an impressive cast roster that includes Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Awkwafina, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin penned the screenplay. It’ll follow four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. DeBose will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the Parent Teacher Association.

Production is slated to commence in December. Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein are producing. Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel. Adam Anders will serve as an executive music producer.

DeBose earned a Tony Award in 2018 for her portrayal of Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and was part of the off-Broadway cast of Hamilton. She’s repped by CESD and AC Management.