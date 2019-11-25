‘The Prom’: Ryan Murphy Sets Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman For Lead As Netflix Film Adaptation Rounds Out Cast

EXCLUSIVE: After a nationwide search, up-and-coming actress Jo Ellen Pellman (The Deuce) has landed the lead role in The Prom, Ryan Murphy’s feature adaption of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. In addition, Logan Riley Hassel, Sofia Deler, Nico Greetham, and Nathaniel J. Potvin have also been tapped to join the supporting cast of the film, which is slated to begin shooting next month.

The newcomers will play opposite Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, and Ariana DeBose in the pic, which will be released in Fall 2020 on Netflix.

Pellman will star as Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who is banned from taking her girlfriend to the prom. Following the controversial decision, four Broadway stars (Streep, Corden, Kidman, and Rannells), in an attempt to champion a good cause and not-so-coincidentally rehabilitate their careers, head to the small town to support Emma.

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin wrote the screenplay based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke, and Dori Berinstein are producing. Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, with Adam Anders serving as executive music producer.

Pellman is repped by Bloc NYC and Peikhoff Mahan Law Office.