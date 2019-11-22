‘The Price Is Right’ Sets Pair Of Primetime Holiday Specials With Seth Rogen, ‘SEAL Team’ Cast On CBS

Hey The Price Is Right fans — come on down for two celebrity-themed pre-Christmas primetime specials on CBS. The Drew Carey-hosted veteran game show will feature David Boreanaz and the SEAL Team cast on Monday, December 22, and Seth Rogen the following night. Both hourlong specials start at 8 p.m.

The first holiday special, dubbed The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with the Cast of SEAL Team, will see the stars of the third-year drama series welcome an audience full of active-duty military and veterans. Boreanaz and his castmates will play for the charity Headstrong Project, which provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families.

On December 23, The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen will see the multihyphenate play for Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer’s nonprofit he founded with his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, that is dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

Carey will host both specials.

The Eye network also said today that more primetime TPIR specials will air in 2020. The Price Is Right, which airs regularly at 11 a.m. weekdays on CBS, is produced by Fremante.

