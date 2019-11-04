‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ Hitting Theaters In Early Summer 2020

Fox Searchlight has announced that its pre-TIFF acquisition, Armando Ianucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, will be opening on May 8.

Pic reps Iannucci’s third outing as director, after directing the Oscar-nominated In The Loop and The Death of Stalin, and also created the award-winning HBO series Veep. Iannucci adapted the film with frequent collaborator Simon Blackwell from the Charles Dickens classic novel. Dev Patel plays Copperfield, and also starring are Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse, Aneurin Barnard, Daisy May Cooper, Morfydd Clark, Benedict Wong, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Welsh and Rosalind Eleazar. Iannucci produced with Kevin Loader.

The Personal History of David Copperfield, a re-imagination of the Charles Dickens’ classic novel David Copperfield, follows a good-hearted young man whose rogue spirit carries him through a colorful life of poverty and opulence. A burgeoning young writer’s life is followed from orphaned infancy to adulthood as he befriends a collection of eccentric characters on a journey of love, acceptance and self-discovery in Victorian England. Ianucci co-wrote with his In the Loop pal Simon Blackwell.

Already, Personal History has racked up 11 noms at the British Independent Film Awards including Best Independent Film, Best Actor for Patel, Best Supporting Actress for Swinton and Supporting Actor for Laurie.