‘The Orville’: Anne Winters Joins As New Series Regular For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why) is set as a new series regular on the upcoming third season of Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series The Orville, its first season on Hulu.

Created and written by MacFarlane, in season 3 of The Orville, set 400 years in the future, the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continue their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships. MacFarlane plays Capt. Ed Mercer.

Winters will play Charly Burke. She joins the returning ensemble cast of MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman and Jessica Szohr.



The Orville is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fuzzy Door Productions. MacFarlane executive produces with Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, Jon Cassar, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Howard Griffith. Alana Kleiman, Andi Bushell, Dan O’Shannon and Andre Bormanis are Co-EPs.

Season 3 of The Orville is slated to premiere in 2020.

Winters was most recently seen starring in season three of Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why and ABC’s Grand Hotel. She also appeared in Universal Picture’s 2018 comedy Night School, opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. She will next be seen starring in STX Films’ upcoming horror film Countdown, opposite Elizabeth Lail (You). Winters is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brave Artists Management.