‘The Neighborhood’ Viewership Hits Season High, ‘All Rise’ Ticks Down, ‘The Voice’ Wins Monday

On Tuesday in primetime, a season-high 5.95 million viewers tuned into the CBS comedy The Neighborhood to see Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) renewed their vows, with the series holding steady with a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Meanwhile, NBC’s The Voice (1.3, 7.83M) continued to stay in tune at NBC, topping the night in viewers and tying Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.3, 5.99M) as Tuesday’s top-rated show.

As for the remainder of the CBS lineup, things dipped a tenth in ratings and in viewership across the board including for new legal drama All Rise (0.6, 5.10M), freshman comedy Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.65M) and Bull (0.6, 5.71M).

On NBC, the two-hour Voice led into Bluff City Law (0.5, 3.36M), which was down a tenth from last week. After 9-1-1, Fox’s offbeat crime drama Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.19M) starring Michael Sheen remained unchanged.

The Good Doctor (0.9, 5.91M) returned to ABC after a week off, slipping a tenth, while Dancing With the Stars (1.0, 6.85M) managed to stay in step with last week matching ratings and viewership. It should be noted that NFL preemptions on ABC and the CW may result in adjustments for finals.