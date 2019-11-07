Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller Among Large Broadway Cast Of Tracy Letts’ ‘The Minutes’; Premiere Set

Broadway’s upcoming The Minutes by Tracy Letts has set its large cast with a roster that includes Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller, Blair Brown and Letts himself in a production directed by Anna D. Shapiro, producers announced today.

The Letts-Shapiro pairing marks their first trip to Broadway since 2007 with their Pulitzer- and Tony-winning August: Osage County.

Previews for the 16-week limited engagement begin Feb. 25, 2020, at Broadway’s Cort Theatre, with an opening night of Sunday, March 15.

Letts, currently represented on Broadway with his play Linda Vista and last season starred in a revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, first staged The Minutes at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017.

The official synopsis: “The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry – and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change – it’s just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.”

In addition to Letts, Minutes‘ large cast includes:

Blair Brown, Tony winner for her role in 2000’s Copenhagen;

Armie Hammer, star of Call Me By Your Name and Broadway’s Straight White Men;

Jessie Mueller, star of Waitress and Tony winner for Beautiful);

Ian Barford, currently starring in Linda Vista;

Cliff Chamberlain, of Superior Donuts and Homeland;

K. Todd Freeman, of Broadway’s Airline Highway, TV’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events;

Danny McCarthy, Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird, feature film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs;

Sally Murphy, Linda Vista;

Austin Pendleton, veteran actor most recently seen in last season’s Choir Boy;

Jeff Still, To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo

The creative team will be announced at a later date. The producing team includes Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler and Jacob Soroken Porter.