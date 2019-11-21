‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Steady Wednesday Ratings; ‘Chicago’ Trio, ‘Survivor’ Also Rise

After stumbling to a season low the week before, The Masked Singer picked itself up and owned Wednesday in primetime, with Fox’s popular celebrity-driven costumed reality singing competition scoring a night-high 1.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.67 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the Chicago-verse at NBC saw a one-tenth increase for all three shows: Chicago Med (1.2, 8.39M), Chicago Fire (1.2, 8.31M) and Chicago P.D. (1.1, 6.96M). It helped the network tie Fox for the overall demo lead on the night, while winning in viewership.

Meanwhile, over at CBS, Survivor (1.2, 6.67M) ticked up a tenth from last week to a 1.2 rating and 6.67 million viewers.

Surprisingly, there were no slips on Wednesday across the networks on an all-originals night. With The Masked Singer as its lead-in, Fox’s freshman Almost Family (0.5, 1.88M) held steady. At CBS, SEAL Team (0.7, 4.66M) ticked up after a week off, while S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.74M) also stayed put.

ABC’s Wednesday lineup returned after last week’s telecast of the CMA Awards and was steady across the board: The Goldbergs (0.9, 4.12M), Single Parents (0.6, 2.61M) and Stumptown (0.5, 2.62M). It should be noted that Modern Family (0.9, 3.93M) exactly matched their ratings and viewership in fast affiliates compared with its last original.

The CW also managed to hold steady with Riverdale (0.2, 760,000) and Nancy Drew (0.2, 750K).