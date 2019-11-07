‘The Masked Singer’ Returns To Lead Wednesday Ratings

Fox’s The Masked Singer returned from its stint on the bench thanks to the World Series in fine fashion Wednesday, with its special two-hour block finishing as primetime’s top-rated program. Meanwhile, NBC’s Chicago trio were the the most-watched shows in each of their respective hours.
The results gave Fox the easy adults 18-49 demo win for the night in which all broadcast shows were in originals, NBC took total viewers.
The Masked Singer scored 2.0 ratings in both the 8 PM and 9 PM hours, with 6.97 million viewers and 7.22 million viewers, respectively. CBS’ Survivor (1.3, 6.80M) was second in the 8 PM hour ratingswise, jumping up two tenths from last week when Fox aired Game 7 of the World Series. Survivor‘s rating edged out Chicago Med (1.1, 8.03M), the night’s most-watched show, which like its Chicago brethren Wednesday fell a tenth week-over-week.
ABC’s comedy block featured The Goldbergs (0.9, 4.22M) and Schooled (0.7, 3.19M), both even, and Modern Family (0.9, 3.93M) and Single Parents (0.6, 2.64M), both down a tenth. They led into Stumptown (0.5, 2.83) which was even with last week but is one off the better broadcast shows this season for L+3 bumps.
CBS’ night also included SEAL Team (0.6, 4.52M), off a tenth, and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.84), which was even and behind time-slot leader Chicago PD (1.0, 6.64M) leading out from Chicago Fire (1.0, 7.64M).
The CW’s Riverdale (0.2, 800,000) was even while Nancy Drew (0.2, 630K) ticked up.
