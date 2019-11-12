‘The Masked Singer’ Sets Two-Night Holiday-Themed Event

Christmas is coming early! Fox is giving the gift of The Masked Singer two nights in a row for a holiday-themed event ahead of its December 18 season finale.

The reality singing competition with judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and host Nick Cannon will air on December 10 where six of the remaining masked contestants will compete. Fox will air a second episode on December 11 where not one, but two masked celebrity singers will be “unwrapped” in the holiday-themed semifinals episode.

The grand finale will air on December 18 where three finalists will compete for the top prize and everyone will be unmasked. But before the holiday event, The Masked Singer will welcome Triumph the Insult Dog to the judges’ panel on Wednesday November 13.

Based on the format of a Korean TV series, The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Since premiering, the unscripted show has been a huge hit for Fox and has been renewed for a third season, which will premiere after Super Bowl LIV on February 2.