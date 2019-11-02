‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Family Mourns Death Of Actor Brian Tarantina

The team behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel paid tribute to Brian Tarantina Saturday, following news of the actor’s death at age 60.

Tarantina played Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight comedy club where Midge performs. The Amazon series honored him this afternoon with a tribute from the cast and crew on the show’s official Twitter account.

“The Gaslight won’t be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time,” the tweet said.

Tarantina was found unresponsive on a couch in his apartment in New York City at 12:40 a.m., the NYPD confirmed to Deadline. Emergency medical services personnel responded to the location and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office in New York will perform an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

The New York native got his start in television on One Life to Live. His other numerous credits included Gilmore Girls, Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Sopranos, Heroes, and The Blacklist. He also had roles in the films BlacKkKlansman and The Kitchen.

Tarantina took home a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the rest of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast earlier this year for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.