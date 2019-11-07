Click to Skip Ad
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Teaches The Stages Of Republican Impeachment Grief

Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Sept. 3, 2019. (Credit: CBS)
CBS

“When the facts aren’t on your side, your only hope is ignorance,” said The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. Case in point: Sen. Lindsey Graham, or as Colbert described him, the angry guy yelling at the waiter, “I was told these breadsticks were unlimited!”

Graham previously said that if Trump were found to be engaging in a quid pro quo outside of his infamous Ukraine phone call, “That would be very disturbing.”

However, he’s changed his tune. His latest: “I’m not going to read the transcript.”

According to Colbert, Graham is apparently working through the stages of Republican impeachment grief: “Anger, denial, won’t read, can’t read, No Hablo Ingles.”

Colbert had one solution. “Lindsey, I’m sure you’re watching. I’ll summarize. Lindsey, don’t look away…”

Colbert then held up a sign: “Quid pro quo.”

