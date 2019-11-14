‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Sets New Head Writing Team

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has made a change on its writing team. Jay Katsir, who currently serves as head writer, will be joined by Ariel Dumas, who has been promoted as head writer after serving as writer and digital producer of the show. Katsir has also been upped to supervising producer.

Katsir and Opus Moreschi had served as Late Show co-head writers since the program’s 2015 launch with Colbert as host.

Supervising producer Moreschi will remain part of the CBS late-night show’s writing staff and will take on additional responsibilities including overseeing long lead projects for the show.

“I have worked with all three of these incredibly talented people since The Colbert Report,” host Stephen Colbert said. “I am thrilled that someone as funny and dedicated as Ariel will be my new head writer and that Opus and Jay will continue to be comedic Gibraltars, on which I can lean, and host donors, from whom I can harvest organs.”

Katsir won four Emmys for writing on The Colbert Report and Dumas has earned six Emmys. Moreschi spent more than 10 years writing for The Colbert Report and is a three-time Emmy winner and a Writers Guild Award winner.

Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart serve as executive producers for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.