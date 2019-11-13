‘The Late Show’ To Air Week Of Shows Featuring Stephen Colbert’s New Zealand Adventures

Stephen Colbert is heading down under! The Late Show is set to roll out a week of shows that will feature the host’s trip to New Zealand. The episodes will air on CBS starting November 18 at 11:35 PM ET/PT.

The idea for Colbert’s trip started in September 2018, when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared on The Late Show offering Hobbiton citizenship to Colbert, a J.R.R. Tolkien enthusiast. Hobbiton is, of course, a location in New Zealand where they filmed the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. On September 2019, Ardern returned to the show to make the invitation official. And with that, Colbert and his team journeyed to New Zealand in October.

Each night next week, Colbert will share videos that celebrate the island nation. Footage includes his interview with Ardern as well as a visit to Hobbiton with Lord of the Rings director-producer Peter Jackson to film scenes for a spinoff. He also goes on a tour with Xena herself, Lucy Lawless, and Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie. In addition, The Late Show will explore the country’s extreme landscape, which culminates in a visit to the birthplace of bungee jumping. We will also get to see Colbert get a lesson in rugby from legends of New Zealand’s national rugby team, the All Blacks.

In addition to Colbert’s journey to Middle Earth, The Late Show will broadcast live following the next Democratic debate November 20. John Heilemann and Alex Wagner will join Colbert as guests. It will be the 25th time The Late Show has broadcast live.