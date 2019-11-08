‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Lists The Places They’d Rather Be Than A Trump Rally

President Donald Trump was down Louisiana way on Wednesday, holding another Keep America Great Rally in Monroe to goose support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Trump was basking in the enthusiastic crowd, at one point exclaiming, “Is there anyplace you would rather be than at a Trump rally on a beautiful, wonderful evening in Louisiana?”

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert rose to the bait. “Let’s see, places I’d rather be….the DMV, the dentist, someone else’s child’s clarinet receital, a Soviet gulag….”

The president also had to remind the crowd that people from all over turned out to vote for him in 2016, including some who apparently rose from the ocean. They included, Colbert said wryly, “The kraken, Godzilla, the Little Mermaid, Bo Derek [and] that fish guy who won the Academy Award by having sex with the girl.”

Trump has several guests at the rally, including Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who talked about Nancy Pelosi’s efforts on impeachment. “I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb,” Kennedy said.

Colbert thought he meant someone else. “Sssshhh..he’s standing right behind you. What are you doing?”

TONIGHT: After being booed at sports arenas for the last few weeks, Trump finally found some cheers at a MAGA-KAG rally. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fsHH9BuzAT — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 8, 2019

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Take A Bite Out Of “Juicy” New Impeachment Turn