‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Talks About A Drug Deal That Was Breaking Bad

Something was being cooked in the Ukraine matter, according to impeachment inquiry testimony from Dr. Fiona Hill, a former official at the National Security Council specializing in Soviet, Russian and European affairs.

In a segment titled Corroborating Evidence, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert broke down her testimony. Hill indicated that during a meeting, former national security adviser John Bolton indicated that he thought Rudolph Giuliani was “a hand grenade that’s going to blow everyone up.”

“He seems more like a Molotov cocktail to me,” quipped Colbert. “Used by Russians and full of alcohol.”

Hill testified that she attended a July 11 meeting with Bolton, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, during which the conditions of Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky getting a meeting were discussed. After the meeting, Bolton told Hill to go to National Security Council legal adviser John Eisenberg and report that Bolton was “not a part of whatever drug deal that (White House chief of staff Mick) Mulvaney and Sondland were cooking up.”

Colbert pounded on the drug deal statement. “It’s all in the new drama, Breaking Balls.