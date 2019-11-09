‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Gets Special Song Treat From Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo stopped in to The Late Show on Thursday to do a preview of her role as Aretha in Genius: Aretha by belting out the classic, I Never Loved A Man.

The actor and Broadway star, who plays the title role in Harriet, the biopic about the life of Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman, could become the youngest person ever to achieve EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) if the Harriet performance earns her an Oscar.

Erivo is known for her performance as celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple, which won her the 2016 Tony for Best Actress in a Musical. She was one of nine recipients for the 2017 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Her oter film roles include the 2018 heist film Widows and the 2018 thriller Bad Times at the El Royale.

Watch her interview and performance above.