‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show’ Set As Amazon Prime Video’s First Holiday Special

Amazon Prime Video is teaming with multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves for a holiday variety special set to stream the day after Thanksiging. Produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show marks the SVOD service’s first foray into the holiday-special game.

Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Lana Del Rey, Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan and the Radio City Rockettes will join the singer for the show, which will feature classic and original holiday songs, including some from her 2016 disc A Very Kacey Christmas. Narrated by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, the yuletide special will start streaming Friday, November 29.

Here’s the official logline: The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show invites fans in as Musgraves prepares for a most joyful Christmas gathering with a whimsical set and dazzling wardrobe influenced by the artist’s fresh aesthetic. Equal parts heart-warming and cleverly absurd, Musgraves pays tribute to holiday specials of the past whilst also reinventing just what a Christmas special can be, with a magically modern twist.

“What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of,” said Musgraves, whose Golden Hour won Album of the Year at the Grammys in February. “Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny and, most of all, real.”

Said executive producer Ben Winston: “Kacey Musgraves feels like a timeless, classic and potentially iconic, artist. We wanted to make a holiday special that felt equally timeless and classic.”

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is executive produced by Winston, Emma Conway, Musgraves and Jason Owen.

Here’s the tracklist for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show soundtrack album, which also arrives November 29:

Let It Snow featuring James Corden

Countdown – Dialogue

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Getting Ready – Dialogue

Present Without a Bow featuring Leon Bridges

Making a List – Dialogue

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree featuring Camila Cabello

(Not So) Silent Night featuring Fred Armisen

Christmas Makes Me Cry

Amp It Up, Dan – Dialogue

Christmas Fail – Dialogue

Mele Kalikimaka featuring Zooey Deschanel

Cookies – Dialogue

Glittery featuring Troye Sivan

I’ll Be Home Intro – Dialogue

I’ll Be Home for Christmas Featuring Lana Del Rey

NANA! – Dialogue

Ribbons and Bows featuring the Radio City Rockettes