‘The Jim Jefferies Show’ To End Run On Comedy Central After 3 Seasons

NBC has handed a put pilot commitment to a multi-camera comedy starring Jefferies from writer-producer Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based.

Written by Jefferies and Martin, the untitled sitcom stars Jefferies as a fictionalized version of himself, offering his unique take on modern life and the complexity of relationships.

Jefferies and Martin executive produce with Hayes and Milliner for Hazy Mills, along with Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray for Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Universal TV is the studio.

The Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central is a weekly, topical show featuring the Australian comedian’s unapologetic, honest and international approach to culture and politics. Jefferies tackles the week’s top stories from behind the desk and travels the globe to far-off locations to provide unique looks at hypocrisy around the world.

Jefferies also co-created and starred in the 2013-14 sitcom Legit, which aired for one season on FX and a second on FXX.

Martin created Hot in Cleveland and its spinoff The Soul Man for TV Land and Crowded on NBC, all in previous collaborations with Hazy Mills. She most recently served as an executive producer on Will & Grace.

Jefferies is repped by UTA and Sarkes and Murray at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The Wrap first reported the Comedy Central conclusion.