‘The InBetween’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

NBC is closing the loop on its new spring-summer 2019 scripted series by cancelling freshman drama The InBetween.

The news is not surprising. The InBetween, starring Harriet Dyer, did not debut until after the end of the 2018-19 broadcast season. It was the lowest-rated NBC summer 2019 series in Live+Same Day ratings, something for which delayed viewing bumps could not compensate.

The InBetween‘s core creative team already has moved on to another project. In a competitive situation with multiple networks bidding, CBS in September landed with penalty Queens, a police drama from The InBetween creator/executive producer Moira Kirland, executive producer Matt Gross and studio Universal TV, where Gross is under an overall deal.

The InBetween joins NBC’s new midseason 2019 series, comedy Abby’s and dramas The Village and The Enemy Within, which also were canceled after one season.

The InBetween centered on Cassie Bedford (Dyer), who was born with a rare ability. She has visions … whether she likes it or not. Sometimes Cassie sees events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future. In addition, sometimes she encounters unsettled spirits who need her help. When her father, Detective Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities and helps solve some of the city’s most challenging cases.

Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna and Chad James Buchanan also starred. Kirland, David Heyman, Nancy Cotton and Gross executive produced. The series was produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio and Heyday Television.