‘The Grand Tour’: Amazon Drops Trailer For Special Featuring Jeremy Clarkson & Co On Boats

Amazon has dropped the trailer for a special episode of The Grand Tour, featuring Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in a boat-based challenge.

The trio of presenters have vacated their cars for the first time and embark on a 500-mile river trip across Vietnam and Cambodia, in an episode titled The Grand Tour presents: Seamen. It premieres on December 13.

The feature-length episode is the first in a sequence of specials the team is making for Amazon Prime Video after they decided last year to ditch The Grand Tour‘s studio format, set in a tent, and concentrate on a series of adventures.

Although they have parked their cars, the Seamen episode features many familiar format points, from the presenters showcasing the boats they have chosen, to racing challenges, collisions and unfortunate break downs.

For their journey along the Mekong Delta, Clarkson recreates a Vietnam war-era Patrol Boat River, Hammond charters a Miami Vice-style speedboat, while May enjoys a 1939 wooden river cruiser.

Amazon’s director of European originals Georgia Brown said: “We know fans love to see the guys take on these incredible adventures across exotic locations and The Grand Tour presents: Seamen does just that – this feature-length special promises to be a thrilling off-road escapade, full of challenges and jeopardy, climaxing in one of the most dangerous and exciting challenges Jeremy, Richard and James may have ever endured.”

With Seamen launching in December, work is well underway on their second special, which has just finished filming in Madagascar and will premiere next year.