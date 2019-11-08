‘The Good Place’ Will Say Goodbye With 90-Minute Series Finale & Post-Show Special Hosted By Seth Meyers

NBC is saying a special goodbye to The Good Place with an extra-long 90-minute block dedicated to the award-winning show. The series finale will include an extended episode as well as a post-show special featuring the full cast and hosted by Seth Meyers beginning at 8:30 PM Thursday, January 30.

From creator/executive producer Mike Schur, The Good Place stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden.

The critically hailed series focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell) who wakes up in the afterlife and confronts her past through a gracious guide, Michael (Danson). However, Eleanor did not live a righteous life, so if this is heaven, she realizes she was sent there by mistake. Dramedy ensues, infused with questions of ethics, as Eleanor and her fellow afterlife residents need a plan, particularly as things take an unexpected twist.

Since its launch in 2016, the series has won the AFI Award for Program of the Year, TCA Award for Program of the Year, a Humanitas Award and a Peabody Award. In addition, the series was nominated for a Golden Globe, Writers Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Award.

Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.