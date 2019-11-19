‘The Girl In The Spider’s Web’ Helmer Fede Alvarez Inks Overall Film Deal With Legendary, Will Direct D.C.-Set Horror Pic

Fede Alvarez, the writer and director behind Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web starring Claire Foy, and his writing partner Rodolfo Sayagues have closed an overall deal with Legendary Pictures. Under the pact, Alvarez and Sayagues will create, develop and produce films through their Bad Hombre Films banner staring with the Washington, D.C.-based horror film Don’t Breathe, written by Joe Epstein, which Alvarez will direct.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the pic is described as The Shining set in the White House. Bad Hombre is also set to produce a reboot of the 1974 cult classic, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which will be penned by Chris Thomas Devlin.

In addition, Shintaro Shimosawa, who served as a co-producer on 2004’s The Grudge and The Grudge 2, has been hired as Bad Hombre’s Head of Production.

Past projects from the duo include scripting Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, both of which were directed by Alvarez. The former went on to gross $100m worldwide, while Don’t Breathe has a global cum of $157 million.

Bad Hombre Films is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.