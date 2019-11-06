Russell Crowe’s ‘The Georgetown Project’ Adds Ryan Simpkins And Chloe Bailey

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Simpkins (Revolutionary Road, Fear Street trilogy, Brigsby Bear) and actress and Grammy-nominated musician Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish, Meet the Browns) are the latest addition to Miramax’s supernatural thriller The Georgetown Project. The pair will join Academy Award-winning actor, Russell Crowe in the film and written and directed by Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin (Final Girls, Queen of the South). Production for the film is currently underway in Wilmington N.C.

Simpkins is set to play Lee Miller, daughter of Anthony Miller (Crowe), a troubled actor who begins to unravel while filming a supernatural horror movie. Bailey will play Blake Holloway, an actress cast alongside Miller in this sinister tale. Together, the two young women make a desperate gambit to save him from his demons – whatever they may be.

Kevin Williamson is producing through his Outerbanks banner, along with Head of Production, Ben Fast. Bill Block produces for Miramax.

