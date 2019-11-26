Albert Hughes To Direct ‘The Fugitive’ Remake At Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has just set Albert Hughes to direct a reboot of The Fugitive. Brian Tucker (Broken City) is writing the script and Erik Feig will produce the film.

The studio intends on putting a new spin on the 1993 Andrew Davis-directed action classic, an exhilarating action film based on the 1963 TV series that starred David Janssen as Kimble and Barry Morse as Gerard. The film earned seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture, with Tommy Lee winning for Best Supporting Actor for playing the dogged U.S. marshal Samuel Gerard who chased Harrison Ford’s Dr. Richard Kimble. The doc was accused of murdering his wife and was hellbent on finding the one-armed man who actually did it and with whom Kimble struggled after the killing.

The studio isn’t the only Fugitive remake in town, as Quibi has Kiefer Sutherland playing the hunter and Boyd Holbrook playing a murder suspect in a short-form version of the story. Quibi’s version is very different, centering on a man accused of blowing up an LA subway station with a bomb, with social media a hotbed of false accusations, but also real time updates as the suspect tries to prove his innocence.

Hughes last directed Alpha, and before that teamed with brother Allen on the Alcon/Warner Bros hit The Book of Eli. He directed the pilot and the second episode of the upcoming Showtime limited series The Good Lord Bird. Hughes is exec producing the series, which stars Ethan Hawke. He is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott. Tucker is Verve.