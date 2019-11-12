‘The Flight Attendant’: T.R. Knight Joins Cast Of HBO Max Series

Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight has been cast as a series regular in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco) is a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Knight will play Davey, Cassie’s (Cuoco) older brother who “gently” disagrees with her life choices and is constantly frustrated that his sister remembers their childhood very differently.

Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge and Griffin Matthews also co-star.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Knight was recently seen as Max Jacob in Genius: Picasso opposite Antonio Banderas, and as J. Edgar Hoover in Genius: Einstein for National Geographic. He is set to play as Reince Priebus in CBS TV Studios’ miniseries based on James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty opposite Jeff Daniel’s Comey and Brendan Gleeson’s Donald Trump. Knight is repped by SDB Partners and Paul Hastings.