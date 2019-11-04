‘The Flight Attendant’: Merle Dandridge Joins Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Greenleaf star Merle Dandridge is set as a series regular opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco), a flight attendant, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Dandridge will play Kim, a no-nonsense lead FBI agent who ends up revisiting some of her own mistakes while investigating all of Cassie’s.

Produced by Cuoco’s Yes, Norman and Berlanti Productions, the upcoming eight-episode Warner Horizon Scripted Television series is based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, adapted by Steve Yockey.

Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Dandridge stars as Grace Greenleaf in the hit drama series Greenleaf, which is currently airing its fourth season on OWN. Her previous notable TV credits include starring roles on FX’s Sons of Anarchy, CW’s Starcrossed and NBC’s The Night Shift and she most recently recurred on CBS’ Murphy Brown revival.

Tonight, Dandridge takes the stage with other Broadway legends to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg. Dandridge began her career on Broadway, including performances in Disney’s Aida and Tarzan, along with Spamalot, Rent and Jesus Christ Superstar,and she originated a principle role in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Once on This Island. She’s repped by SDB Partners & Cornerstone Talent Agency.