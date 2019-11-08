‘The Flight Attendant’: Griffin Matthews Joins Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Griffin Matthews (Dear White People) is set as a series regular in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco) is a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge also star.

Matthews will play Shane Evans, Cassie’s flight attendant “work friend” and fellow nightlife compatriot. Their friendship is put to the test when Cassie’s life begins to unravel.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Matthews recurs D-Unite on the Netflix comedy Dear White People, whose third season bowed in August and has a fourth and final season set for 2020. Repped by Abrams Artists Agency and the Katz Company, his TV credits also include Ballers, Law & Order: SVU, The Carrie Diaries, Doll & Em and Cashmere Mafia.

