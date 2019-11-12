‘The Eshmun Protocol’ Mystery Drama From Jason Keller, Craig Turk, Rina Mimoun & Dan Lin In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing The Eshmun Protocol, a conspiracy thriller drama from Ford v. Ferrari co-writer Jason Keller, Rina Mimoun (Mistresses), Craig Turk (FBI), Dan Lin’s Rideback and CBS TV Studios where Rideback has a first-look deal.

Written by Keller, The Eshmun Protocol centers on a combat engineer who returns home to San Francisco for the funeral of his estranged father and begins to unravel the mystery of his father’s death and the dark secrets of the bio-tech company he inherits.

Keller executive produces alongside Mimoun, Turk via his Thinking Hat banner and Lin and Lindsey Liberatore via Rideback.

This is the second broadcast sale this season that’s a collaboration between Rideback and Thinking Hat, joining drama Drift, from writer Chris Salmanpour, also at CBS.

Keller co-wrote with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth the upcoming Fox feature Ford V. Ferrari, directed by James Mangold and starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Keller’s screenwriting credits also include Machine Gun Preacher, starring Gerard Butler and directed by Marc Forster; Mirror Mirror, starring Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, and Armie Hammer; and Escape Plan, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. Keller is repped by Management 360.

Turk co-created CBS’ drama series FBI and The Code and was an executive producer on CBS’ The Good Wife and ABC’s Private Practice.

Mimoun was an executive producer on ABC’s Mistresses as well as CBS’ 2019 drama pilot Under The Bridge, starring Jennifer Morrison, which is being redeveloped at CBS All Access.