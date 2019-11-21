Click to Skip Ad
‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Turns Dem Debates Into A Laff Riot

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Comedy Central

The irreverent team at Comedy Central’s The Daily Show was at it again tonight, mining comedy gold from the earnest pronouncements from the fifth edition of the Democratic presidental candiate debate.

From falling teeth and bloodshot eyes, to Kool Aid moments and sneak attacks, the online zingers should be rolling. So far, a Cats parody is being served as the hors d’oeuvre. We’ll add more to the stream as the red meat portion of the debate kicks into gear.

The Daily Show stream so far:

