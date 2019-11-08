The CW Sets Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Katy Keene’, Return Of ‘DC’s Legends’, ‘Roswell, New Mexico’, ‘Supernatural’ Moves To Monday

The CW has set midseason premiere dates for its new series Katy Keene, along with the returns of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Roswell, New Mexico. Midseason also sees a move to Monday nights for remainder of the 15th and final season of Supernatural.

Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan, debuts Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8 PM, followed by an original episode of Legacies at 9 PM.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premieres its fifth season on Tuesday, January 21 at 9 PM, following an original episode of Arrow at 8 PM. Arrow will wrap its eighth season with a two-hour event on Tuesday, January 28, beginning with a finale preview at 8 PM followed by the Arrow series finale at 9 PM.



Supernatural will mark its new time period premiere on March 16 at 8 PM, paired with the second season return of Roswell, New Mexico at 9 PM. Supernatural will wrap its historic 15-season run on Monday, May 18.

On Monday March 9, All American and Black Lightning will have their back-to-back season finales at 8 and 9 PM, respectively.

The premieres of the second season of In The Dark and the final season of The 100 will be announced at a later date.

The following is The CW’s 2020 midseason premiere schedule:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2020

8-9 PM — Arrow (Original Episode)

9-10 PM — DC’S Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020

8-9 PM — Katy Keene (Series Premiere)

9-10 PM — Legacies (Original Episode)

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

8-9 PM — Supernatural (New Time Period Premiere)

9-10 PM — Roswell, New Mexico (Season Premiere)

NEW SERIES:

KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together. Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all. Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship. A spinoff of the hit series RIVERDALE, KATY KEENE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Riverdale”), Michael Grassi (“Riverdale,” “Supergirl”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO.)