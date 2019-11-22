‘The CW Dog Honors’ Finally Answers That Age-Old Question: Who’s A Good Boy?

Every dog has its day, according to the old saying. But a particular group of dogs will have a bit more in the form of a one-hour special.

The CW Network will celebrate our four-legged friends with The CW Dog Honors, hosted by Mario Lopez and set for Wednesday, January 15 at 8 PM ET.

Commemorating some of the most talented and laudable pups on the planet, the special event will feature Hollywood’s dog-loving celebrities with their four-legged family members. Categories for the honors include Best Supporting Actor to a Dog, Celebrity Dog Selfie, Pawpular, and Top TV Dog, among others.

Lopez, along with the special’s broadcast team, will interview and recognize the honorees during the celebration, where some winners will perform their canine talents for party guests.

The event will be filmed during a studio lot party on Tuesday, December 17 on the famous “New York Street” at CBS Radford Studios.

The CW Dog Honors is produced by JUMA Entertainment, with executive producers Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton.

JUMA is the co-creator and executive producer of the variety game show The Singing Bee (NBC/CMT), and has produced such shows as Sorority Sisters (VH1), Vanilla Ice Goes Amish (DIY/HGTV), and World’s Wildest Commercials (ABC), among others.