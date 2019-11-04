The CW Buys Friends Comedy From Hannah Marks, Ben Stiller & Corinne Brinkerhoff

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has put in development a friends comedy from Hannah Marks (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Ben Stiller’s Red Hour, No Tomorrow creator Corinne Brinkerhoff and CBS Television Studios, where Brinkerhoff is under a deal.

The Untitled Hannah Marks Project, written by Marks, is a five-minutes-in-the-future comedic drama about four female friends navigating their 20s. The show explores classic coming-of-age themes like love, friendship, identity and sexuality, all through a futuristic high-tech lens.

Marks serves as co-executive producer on the project. Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce for Stiller’s Red Hour with Brinkeroff and Tiffany Grant via Green Ribbon. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Marks wrote and directed the 2018 feature After Everything starring Jeremy Allen White, Maika Monroe and Marisa Tomei. As an actress, Marks is known for her role as Amanda Brotzman on BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. She stars in the upcoming feature I Used To Go Here, alongside Gillian Jacobs and Josh Wiggins, and is set to direct the film adaptation of John Green’s bestselling YA novel Turtles All The Way Down with Temple Hill producing.

The Hannah Marks project marks Red Hour’s latest collaboration with The CW. The company is executive producing In The Dark, which is heading into its second season on the network. Red Hour also is executive producing Dark Cargo, a drama pilot for YouTube Premium, starring Heather Lind, Chris Messina and RJ Cyler, with Entertainment One, Canada’s Counterfeit Pictures and Seven24 Films.

Brinkerhoff created dramedy No Tomorrow, which aired for season on The CW. She was a consulting producer on Jane the Virgin, created the CBS/CBS Studios/Amblin TV summer series American Gothic, and was a supervising producer on The Good Wife.